Kelsey Grammer to star in Fox's 'Proven Innocent'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kelsey Grammer has joined the cast of Fox legal drama "Proven Innocent".

The 63-year-old actor and five-time Emmy award winner will essay the role of attorney Gore Bellows in the series.

Grammer replaces Brian D'Arcy James who played the role in the pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will also feature Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith, Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser and Nikki M James and premieres mid-season.

Written by David Elliot, the series follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Lefevre), who as a young adult was wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to prison for 10 years until attorney Easy Boudreau (Hornsby) helped her get released.

The "Frasier" alum is currently doing voice-over work in Guillermo del Toro's "Trollhunters" for Netflix.