'Legion' renewed for season three at FX Network

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: FX Network has handed out the order for a third season of its hit show "Legion".

The second season currently airs on the network with two episodes remaining and third season to premiere in 2019.

The series, which hails from creator and executive producer Noah Hawley, features Dan Stevens as David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he is actually the most powerful mutant in the world.

The series is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and has been appreciated by the critics for its trippy take.

"'Legion' has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season.

"We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley's achievement and are honoured to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling," FX Networks and FX Productions president of original programming Eric Schrier said in a statement obtained by Variety.

The series also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater and Navid Negahban.