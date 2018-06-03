Star Lord reacted in human way in 'Infinity War': Chris Pratt on Gamora's murder

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Chris Pratt has defended his character Star Lord, saying the way the superhero reacted to Gamora's killing in "Avengers: Infinity War" was "very human".

The character had received a lot of flak online after he spoiled the plan to get the infinity gauntlet out of supervillain Thanos' hand in the film.

The mistake proved to be catastrophic as Thanos eventually succeeded in wiping out half the universe with the snap of his fingers.

"Look - the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father. And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life," Pratt told Radio Times.

"So I think he reacted in a way that's very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times, I wouldn't change a thing," he added.

The 38-year-old actor said the blame for the monumental loss of lives should only fall on Thanos' head.

"I guess you could have the movie end a half-hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this. And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he's not getting any blame? "Clearly I'm very sensitive about this," Pratt said.