Home Entertainment English

In world of superheroes, nice to focus on real heroes: John Krasinski

Krasinski spoke about his role in Jack 'Ryan', which take a leaf out of Tom Clancy's books. The series is an all-original story.

Published: 18th June 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2018 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor John Krasinski (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Actor John Krasinski, who essays a character who transforms from his desk-jockey job into a badass CIA field agent in "Jack Ryan", says it's great to focus on real heroes at a time when superheroes enjoy a certain popularity.

At the world premiere of the Amazon series at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival ahead of its August debut date, Krasinski spoke about his role in the show, which take a leaf out of Tom Clancy's books. The series is an all-original story.

"I really loved the idea of playing a superhero whose only real superpower is using his brain, and his instincts," said Krasinski, who added that Ryan is like a supercharged version of the actor's former everyman character Jim Halpert in the sitcom "The Office".

"It's very inspiring in the world of superheroes and capes and flying and shooting things out of your hands. It's nice to focus on real people and real heroes," he added.

He feels showbiz has been devoid of telling stories of real heroes, "of people who believe in this country in a way that is apolitical, that's about being proud of where you're from, not which side of the aisle you stand on".

The actor said the role appealed to him after starring in Michael Bay's Benghazi drama "13 Hours", another action film that claimed to be apolitical.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Krasinski Jack Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp