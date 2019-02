By ANI

SEOUL: Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is all set to throw a concert in Seoul next month.

The 77-year-old pop icon will perform on July 27 at the Gymnastics Area of Olympic Park in southern Seoul, confirmed Yonhap.

Following his concert, he will fly to Japan to perform for the annual Fuji Rock Festival on July 29. He will later go on an arena tour of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

The Nobel laureate gave his last concert in South Korea in March 2010.