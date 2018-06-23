Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise planning more 'Mission: Impossible' films

The actor has been a part of the franchise since 1996, but he does not find it as easy as he always expects to make the movies.

Published: 23rd June 2018 05:53 PM

Tom Cruise, in the middle of doing the stunt for Mission Impossible 6 which would injure him seconds later. (File | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Hollywood star Tom Cruise says he has ideas for at least two or three more "Mission: Impossible" movies.

The 55-year-old actor, who returns as Ethan Hunt in the sixth movie of the series with the upcoming "Mission: Impossible: Fallout", believes there is still a lot of mileage in the character.

''I have a lot of ideas about the next phase, about the next two or three, of where I want to go. I'm not ready to discuss it now, but you'll be able to see when you see this movie. It's very much the epic in all of this series.

"McQ (director Christopher McQuarrie) and I talked about it and I was like, 'We've earned it with this franchise to blow it out of this way'," Cruise told Total Film magazine.

The actor has been a part of the franchise since 1996, but he does not find it as easy as he always expects to make the movies.

"You think you know how to make them until you start making the next one. It's very humbling. I'm always like, 'I know how to make these movies.' Then you're like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what I'm doing.

' That's 'Mission' y'know. And you just keep at it," he said.

TAGS
Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible: Fallout

