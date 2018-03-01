LOS ANGELES: After Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood star Brad Pitt has joined the cast of director Quentin Tarantino's Manson movie.

The film's title has been revealed as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and the director describes the project as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood".

DiCaprio, 43, will play the character of Rick Dalton, a former star of a Western TV series, while Pitt, 54, will portray his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth.

"Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore.

But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour Sharon Tate," Tarantino said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old.

I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA, and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore.

And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff," he added.

Pitt previously collaborated with Tarantino on "Inglourious Basterds" in 2009 while DiCaprio teamed up with the director for "Django Unchained" in 2012.

Incidentally, both the Tarantino films had also featured Christoph Waltz, who went on to win his two Best Supporting Actor Oscars for the movies.

The new film, Tarantino's ninth as director, will come out on August 9, 2019.