LOS ANGELES: TV and entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey says she once had to spell her name at a popular coffee shop.

Winfrey sat down with her "A Wrinkle in Time" co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and opened up to E! News about the "normal people" things they still do on a regular basis.

Although Winfrey can't remember the last time she pumped her own gas, the 64-year-old says she will still get her own coffee, reports people.com.

"Can you imagine writing ‘Oprah' on a coffee cup?" Kaling asked, which prompted Winfrey to recall the last time she placed an order.

"Oh my God, I just went two days ago and the woman said, ‘Name?' and I said, ‘Oprah,' and she said, ‘How do you spell that?'"

The revelation sent the three actresses into laughter, but Winfrey wasn't the only one who struggled to get her name spelt correctly at the chain. Witherspoon also experienced what has become known as a Starbucks tradition.

"Figuring out my Starbucks name," joked the "Big Little Lies" actress last month when she found "Greece" written on the side of her cup. "It's Reese Not Greece," she added.