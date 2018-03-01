Members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos (AP)

LOS ANGELES: The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards has apoligised to bandmate and singer Mick Jagger for suggesting that he should get a vasectomy.

The 74-year-old guitarist, who is himself a father of four and has five grandchildren, had called Jagger a randy old bastard in an interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine.

He was talking in reference to 74-year-old Jagger becoming a father for the eighth time in December 2016, when his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick gave birth to a son.

"It's time for the snip, you can't be a father at that age.

Those poor kids!," he had said about Jagger.

Richards, however, has taken back his comments and posted an apology on Twitter.

"I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line.

I have of course apologised to him in person," Richards wrote.

Richards and Jagger are known to have shared a rocky relationship in the past and often traded jabs at each other over the years.

Richards had also criticised Jagger in his 2010 memoir "Life", where he had said that his bandmate had become "unbearable".