The couple exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by all the loved ones, according to the sources. (Photo | Still from 'Light Between Oceans')

LONDON: Actor Alicia Vikander says when she first crossed paths with her husband Micheal Fassbender, they did not speak but ended up dancing together.

The 29-year-old actor said the duo met at events such as the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014 and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterward that they did not get a chance to talk.

"The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced," Vikander told Britain's ELLE magazine.

The Swedish actor, who recently moved to Lisbon with 40-year-old Fassbender, said they had discussed living in the Portuguese capital in their first meeting.

"When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there.

And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit, I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe'," Vikander said.