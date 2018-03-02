Alicia Vikander didn't speak to husband Michael Fassbender when they first met
By PTI | Published: 02nd March 2018 11:41 AM |
Last Updated: 02nd March 2018 11:41 AM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Actor Alicia Vikander says when she first crossed paths with her husband Micheal Fassbender, they did not speak but ended up dancing together.
The 29-year-old actor said the duo met at events such as the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014 and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterward that they did not get a chance to talk.
"The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced," Vikander told Britain's ELLE magazine.
The Swedish actor, who recently moved to Lisbon with 40-year-old Fassbender, said they had discussed living in the Portuguese capital in their first meeting.
"When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there.
And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit, I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe'," Vikander said.