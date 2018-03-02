LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt, who split from wife Anna Faris last year, was photographed enjoying a coffee date with a mystery woman here.



The two were seen at a Coffee Bean location in Los Angeles on Wednesday where there were lots of smiles and a warm hug, reports dailymail.co.uk.



He wore a dark ensemble of a zip-up black athletic jacket, faded black jeans and light grey sneakers on the outing, concealing his celebrity identity a bit under a black ball-cap and black sunglasses. He sported plenty of stubble as he made his way to the meet-up.



Pratt's friend on the outing had long blonde hair and wore a dark coat with a purse on the chilly Southern California day.



It was not immediately clear if the meeting between the woman and Pratt was a romantic one as it came more than six months after the actor and Faris announced they were separating.

