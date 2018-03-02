LOS ANGELES: Kevin Smith has turned a leaf literally as the filmmaker has decided to embrace vegetarianism after he had a near-death experience.

The 47-year-old director suffered a "massive heart attack" last week when he was forced to consult a doctor after experiencing nausea and shortness of breath.

In a Twitter post, Smith revealed he is recuperating and back home.

"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It's actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time.

So I am ALERT, to say the least! "Thank you for all the kind words, folks - from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2! (sic)" he wrote.

He canceled a stand-up gig in Glendale, California, after falling ill.