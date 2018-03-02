Filmmaker Kevin Smith goes vegetarian after heart attack scare
LOS ANGELES: Kevin Smith has turned a leaf literally as the filmmaker has decided to embrace vegetarianism after he had a near-death experience.
The 47-year-old director suffered a "massive heart attack" last week when he was forced to consult a doctor after experiencing nausea and shortness of breath.
In a Twitter post, Smith revealed he is recuperating and back home.
"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It's actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time.
So I am ALERT, to say the least! "Thank you for all the kind words, folks - from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2! (sic)" he wrote.
He canceled a stand-up gig in Glendale, California, after falling ill.