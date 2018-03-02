LONDON: Singer Lorde says the worst part of having acne is when people assume she is dirty.



The 21-year-old says she is regularly asked if she washes her face properly because she struggles to fight off the pimples. But she thinks she is just "genetically cursed".



Lorde posted a video on her Instagram account, saying: "The very worst one of all is when people think you're just dirty, 'Do you wash your face?' It's like, 'Yes, I wash my face, I'm just genetically cursed'".



"When you've had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, 'You know what worked for me, is moisturising! Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado.



"All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil - the secret is coconut oil," she said in the post.



Lorde is hopeful she and other sufferers will find a cure for acne one day.



"For anyone out there who has got bad skin - and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for, for a few days, and it will get better. I feel your pain. We'll get there, we will. I promise."