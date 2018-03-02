Skepta and Naomi Campbell appear on the cover of British GQ. (Photo |Twitter@ British GQ)

LONDON: Model Naomi Campbell and rapper Skepta confirmed their romance by sharing a kiss for a topless magazine photo shoot.

They have been at the centre of romance rumours for weeks. But Campbell has made it clear just how steamy her relationship with Skepta is by posing for a sizzling GQ cover shoot with her new beau, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The supermodel, 47, sent fans wild with a teaser of the image on Wednesday night before the full cover of the magazine's latest edition was revealed.

The cover sees Skepta nuzzling into Campbell, cupping her face in his hands.

With a huge smile on her face, the model is topless in the photograph as her shirtless partner embraces her.

The couple is wearing nothing for the steamy shot, while Skepta's tattoos are on display.

The cover line simply reads: "Race, Sex, Love and Power. When Naomi met Skepta."

