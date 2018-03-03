LOS ANGELES: Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War", which features an ensemble of superheroes, will release worldwide on April 27.

The release of "Avengers: Infinity War" in the US has been advanced from May 4 to April 27, reports variety.com.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in India one week before the US, but with the date shift, the film will open on the same date.

Marvel announced the news in a Twitter thread with star Robert Downey Jr.AThe date change means that the Disney tentpole will open day-and-date worldwide.

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct "Avengers: Infinity War", which also sees stars Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles.

In this latest instalment, the Avengers will also team up with the "Guardians of the Galaxy", lead by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord.

The Russo brothers directed "Captain America: Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War", which became 2016's top worldwide grosser with $1.16 billion. Joss Whedon directed 2012's "The Avengers" and 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron".

The two "Avengers films have grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide. "The Avengers" is the fifth-highest grosser of all time at $1.52 billion and "Age of Ultrona is the seventh-highest at $1.41 billion.