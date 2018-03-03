LOS ANGELES: Actor Jessica Alba will star alongside Gabrielle Union in the untitled "Bad Boys" spinoff drama pilot.

The 36-year-old actor will also serve as the executive producer on the NBC project, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Monroe, Doug Belgrad and Union.

Union will reprise her "Bad Boys 2" role of Special Agent Syd Burnett.

The TV pilot will focus on Burnett, who has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective.

She's partnered with Nancy McKenna, to be played by Alba, a working mom who can't help but look at Syd's freedom with some grass-is-greener envy.

Nancy joined the Army out of high school and spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Women weren't allowed in combat so she joined the military police to get closer to the action and is now a detective raising two preteen step-kids with her husband.

The pilot has been written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, with Anton Cropper helming it.

The pilot will also star Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford and Duane Martin.