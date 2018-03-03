LOS ANGELES: Actress Jessica Alba will be returning to the small screen as Gabrielle Union's partner in a "Bad Boys" spinoff.

Alba will also executive produce the show, reports variety.com.

Union will star in the untitled drama as Syd Burnett, her character from "Bad Boys 2".

In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective.

Alba will play Nancy McKenna, Burnett's partner. McKenna joined the Army out of high school and spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. Women weren't allowed in combat, so she joined the military police to get closer to the action. McKenna is now a detective raising two preteen stepkids with her husband.

Alba is a film and television star who broke out in the action TV series "Dark Angel". She followed that up with roles in films like "Sin City", "Fantastic Four" and the sequel "Rise of the Silver Surfer", and "Into the Blue".

Most recently, she appeared in the films "El Camino Christmas" and "Mechanic: Resurrection".