LOS ANGELES: Actors Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are teaming up for a new TV series "Little Fires Everywhere".

Witherspoon, 41, and Washington, 41, will star in and executive produce the limited series, which is based on Celeste Ng's best-selling novel of the name same.

The two will develop the project through their respective production companies -- Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Washington's Simpson Street -- along with ABC Signature Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Liz Tigelaar has adapted the script for the show and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Ng will act as the producer.

Ng's novel is based in the wealthy town of Shaker Heights, Ohio, which torn apart after a white couple adopts a Chinese-American infant and the baby's birth mother wants her child back.

Witherspoon also shared news on her Instagram page and posted, "Y'all! I'm so excited to tell you that Kerry Washington and I will be bringing 'Little Fires Everywhere' to the screen together! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can't wait to finally collaborate with one of my favourite actresses.