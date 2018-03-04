LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt stepped out for a dinner date with famous friends, including fellow actors Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper.



Pitt was sharply dressed in forest green trousers, a navy coat and scarf with a black newsboy cap for the outing in California on Friday night, reports etonline.com.



In his coat pocket was a copy of Penn's new book, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff".



Penn was casual wearing beige pants, a grey T-shirt over another shirt, a blue jacket and holding onto a backpack.



Cooper was also spotted leaving the restaurant with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk. She too was holding a copy of Penn's latest book.



On Thursday, Pitt made a rare appearance at the Gersh Oscar Party at Chateau Marmont here. An eyewitness said: "(Brad) was pretty low-key, but in a good way. He was in a happy mood. He did not stay long, but while inside he spent time speaking with friends."