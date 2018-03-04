NEW DELHI: Pamela Anderson opened up about the experience working with Harvey Weinstein and being molested by a babysitter in her childhood, among other things.

The ‘Blonde and Blonder’ star talked to British journalist Piers Morgan for his documentary ‘Life Stories’, scheduled to air on Saturday in the UK, and revealed a lot of things, unbeknown to the world till now.

Speaking about Harvey Weinstein, the 50-year-old actor said that he threatened her career when she refused to do his film, “Superhero Movie”.

She recalled, “He scared me so much that I did the film because I thought, ‘Harvey Weinstein, oh my God, this is like the most powerful person in Hollywood.’ He was just a bully, very rude, threatening. I did it out of duress”.

During the interview, she also confessed that she was happy to see the producer get disgraced because of his wrongdoings against the ladies of the industry.

She talked about being molested by her babysitter in the childhood, around the age of 4 and 8. Anderson admitted to wishing her babysitter was dead at that time.

Incidentally, the babysitter died the next day at her graduation in a car accident, making Anderson believe in “magic”.