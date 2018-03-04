LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" is adding two new members to the Upside Down universe with Priah Ferguson and Maya Thurman-Hawke joining its upcoming third instalment.

Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister, will become a recurring star on the show after guest-featuring in season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She will be accompanied by "an army of friends" as she comes on board the third season of the Netflix series.

Thurman-Hawke will play a new character of Robin, an alternative girl who is both sharp and playful in equal parts.

Her boring day job compels her to seek excitement in her life and gets more than she bargained for when she discovers a dark secret.

"Stranger Things" season three is expected to arrive next year.