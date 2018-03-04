LOS ANGELES: Actress Sandra Bullock is not married to her boyfriend and photographer Bryan Randall, according to her representative.

"They are not married," Bullock's representative told people.com.

The denial follows a flurry of rumours claiming the two secretly exchanged vows.

Bullock started dating Randall in 2015.

"They started dating after Bryan photographed (Bullock's son) Louis for his graduation," a source said.

When Bullock, 53, adopted daughter Laila in 2015, Randall stood by her side.

They have kept their romance low-key over the years, stepping out for occasional date nights in Los Angeles and New York together. Randall also accompanied Bullock at the October 2015 premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis".