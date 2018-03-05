LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed she is expecting a daughter.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur took to Twitter to share the gender of her baby.

"God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news. "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi! God is great! Thank you, Lord, for our princess.(sic)" Khloe said.

She also made the announcement on the last episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Khloe is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.