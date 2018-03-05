WASHINGTON: Sandra Bullock has dished about how 'Black Panther' made a huge impact on her 8-year-old son, Louis.

Shinning in metallics with her famous brunette locks falling down past her shoulders, the 53-year-old actress told Access Hollywood, "I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother,” she said, referencing her experience seeing the cast right before the interview.

'The Blind Side' star added, “That says a lot about where we are in this world, and in the world of superheroes."

“I’m so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown Legos,” she continued. “And I said, ‘Yes, there are,’ and I got a Sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown, I turned the Legos brown, and I don’t have to turn them brown anymore.”

Bullock admitted that her son hasn’t seen the film because it’s a little violent for him at this age, but she “thinks he’s okay” to see it in about a year.

Her five-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Laila, isn’t totally missing out, though, as Bullock revealed that she “has all the swag” from the movie.

“I bought her swag before it even came [out],” said Bullock. “She runs around in the Black Panther mask. Which is scary when she comes out of the dark.”