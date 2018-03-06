NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video is working on its first-ever Spanish original docu-series "Six Dreams".



The show, to be launched later in the year, will follow six individuals throughout their 2017-2018 season of La Liga, the globally followed Spanish football league. It is produced in collaboration with MEDIAPRO and La Liga, read a statement.



"We are really excited to bring 'Six Dreams' to our members around the world and give them unique access to the daily lives of some of the men and women who make La Liga one of the greatest and most popular football leagues on the planet." said Jay Marine, Vice President of Prime Video Europe.



"These men and women all have fascinating and unique stories and we are excited to work with La Liga to bring these stories to our customers and football fans all over the world."



LaLiga players, coaches and administrators that the series will follow include Saul Niguez, Atletico Madrid player, Inaki Williams, Atletic Bilbao player, Andres Guardado, Real Betis player, Amaia Gorostiza, SD Eibar president and Quiqué Carcel, Girona FC Sports Director.

