LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Emma Watson lent her support to the Time's Up movement at the Oscars afterparty as she sported a tattoo promoting the cause.

The actor, however, has not commented if the tattoo is permanent or temporary.

The ink read "Times Up" on her arm, missing the apostrophe for the organisation.

Watson, 27, has been an outspoken proponent of the Time's Up movement, which began after bombshell exposes revealed decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Emma Watson at the Oscars showing off the Time's Up tattoo on her right arm

The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up.

A number of Hollywood stars, including Watson, have voiced their support and donated to the movement.

"There is no question that #TIMESUP should be and will be a global movement.

A movement that is defined and led by those affected by the problem, not by those in power," , Watson wrote in a recent Instagram post.