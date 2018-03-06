LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Beyonce announced that she and JAY-Z would be co-headlining an "On The Run 2" tour this summer, but the post was quickly deleted.

According to Complex magazine, the Facebook post was taken down within minutes.

However, fans were quick to capture screen grabs of the listing, which said the first concert would kick off on Monday, July 30, at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

Pre-sale tickets for the shows were set to go on sale on Ticketmaster.

com from tomorrow, according to screen shots of the temporary announcement, but because the posts were taken down, there is no official word as to when the tickets will go on sale.

Jay-Z and Beyonce last toured together in 2014 for the first "On the Run" tour, supporting her self-titled 2013 album and Jay's "Magna Carta Holy Grail."