LOS ANGELES: Veteran filmmaker-producer Martin Scorsese has wrapped up the shooting of his next directorial, "The Irishman".

The 75-year-old director, who is reuniting with frequent collaborators Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci on the Jimmy Hoffa disappearance film, announced the news on Instagram.

"That's a wrap! Thank you to the many people who made this possible.

#iheardyoupainthouses #theirishman," Scorsese wrote.

The trio has previously delivered three masterpieces together, namely "Raging Bull", "Goodfellas" and "Casino".

Al Pacino will play Hoffa in the movie set in the late 1970s to DeNiro's Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran and Pesci's mafioso Russell Bufalino.

Sheeran was a leading figure in the corruption of labour unions by organised crime and was said to be linked to Bufalino crime family.

Shortly before his death, he claimed to have killed Hoffa.

Hoffa was an American labour union leader and author who served as the President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) union from 1958 until 1971.

He vanished in July 1975 outside a Detroit restaurant and was declared legally dead in 1982 after never being seen again.

The film also stars Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Ray Romano in key roles.

It is expected to be released on Netflix next year.