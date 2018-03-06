From the poster of the show 'Black Mirror' | Twitter

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has renewed "Black Mirror" for fifth season.

The sci-fi anthology series explores the negative impact new technology can have on the modern world.

The first two seasons of the show aired on Channel 4 in Britain before Netflix picked it up for its third and fourth seasons.

Season four was released on December 29.

A premiere date and episode count for season five will be announced at a later date, reported Variety.

The series was created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.