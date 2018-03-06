Gal Gadot arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | AP

LOS ANGELES: The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, LA turned into a mini-galaxy on Sunday as stars from Hollywood heaven descended onto the red carpet, blinding mere mortals with their glittering presence, as always.

Gal Gadot was no exception, the Wonder Woman star redefining the phrase 'a sight for sore eyes', donning a silver gown by Givenchy. However, the attire is never quite complete without a few precious stones thrown into the mix and Gal's neckpiece had the grandeur to give Titanic's Heart of the Ocean a run for its money.

According to Vogue, the ornament was supplied by Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book collection, a line of one-of-a-kind gems handcrafted in the renowned workshop above its Fifth Avenue store.

Dubbed the "Blue Ice," it was the perfect mix of bold and subtle, featuring 17 aquamarines totalling 61 carats shimmering along with more than a thousand diamonds, 85 custom-cut baguettes and 950 round diamond melee stones all mingled together in glossy platinum.

It needed a team of three master jewellers, three setters, four polishers and months of quality control to ensure the final product was as exquisite as it was. Gadot and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart created a terrific guise with the steel tones of the gown blending fantastically with the aquamarine tint of the necklace, making for a memorable debut for Gadot at the Academy Awards.

"As a longtime fan of the brand, it means so much to get to wear this special custom piece," said Gadot, who joins the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Cate Blanchett as Oscars-bound Tiffany admirers. "I am thrilled to be part of an amazing legacy of inspiring women."( ANI)