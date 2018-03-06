LOS ANGELES: Melissa McCarthy says she wants to see ''repercussions'' for those who have been accused of sexual harassment.

The 47-year-old actor says the #MeToo and Time's Up movements are definitely ''changing the conversation'' surrounding sexual harassment in Hollywood, but she feels it is not enough and action must be taken against those who have been accused of misconduct.

''We can't confuse discussing things with actual, concrete change.

Changing the conversation is a good way to start to change the actual climate.

Now, what are the repercussions? If people do the wrong thing, we have to make sure there's real repercussions for it," McCarthy told the InStyle magazine.

The #MeToo and Times' Up movements began after series of exposes revealed decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up.