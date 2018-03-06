LOS ANGELES: Actor Henry Cavill has revealed he was shocked to find that he was mistakenly listed as dead on the Internet The 34-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe movies, took to his Instagram account to express his bemusement at being listed as dead on Google.

"When you learn that you died 2 days ago" the actor posted along side a screen-shot of the Google page showing that he died on March 3.

Cavill will be seen next as Reville Smites in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout".