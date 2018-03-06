LONDON: Alicia Vikander wishes there were more women involved in the production of "Tomb Raider", as the film is meant to be about strong girls.

The 29-year-old actor plays the iconic gaming character Lara Croft in the forthcoming film and although she was thrilled that it revolves around a strong lady, she was ''disappointed'' that the majority of the cast were men.

During an appearance on "The One Show" when host Alex Jones said she was disappointed that there were not many women involved in the movie, Vikander replied, "I got to work with Kristin Scott Thomas and she is an extraordinary actress, but me too, I agree.

I was on the island and I was thinking: 'there are not enough women'.

I was running around looking for them!'' The actor has taken over the role from Angelina Jolie, who played the icon in two movies in 2001 and then again in 2003.

Vikander, however, said she did not try to ''copy'' the 42-year-old stars' portrayal because she could ''never compete'' with her.

"I could never compete with what Angelina did.

She made her into an icon because she is an icon.

But this is our different interpretation, we're focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago.

It's the origin story - we're not trying to copy or reinvent what she did," she said.