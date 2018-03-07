Arnold Schwarzenegger recently announced that Terminator 6’s shooting will commence from June this year, thereby confirming that the film is definitely happening.

The actor, in a recent meet said, “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s going be great with Tim Miller as the director. Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

The first two parts of the Terminator franchise, written and directed by James Cameron, still hold a cult status in the action genre. They also cemented Arnold’s place as one of the best action stars. The third film in the franchise, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, took 12 years to get made. It was made without Cameron being a part of the project, and only received a lukewarm response.

The fourth and fifth films, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys, too, were not well received.

The sixth film will not only be a fresh start, ignoring the happenings in films 3 to 5, but will also mark the return of Arnold, Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, and James Cameron as producer.

It’s known that the film will involve a young new protagonist named Dani Ramos, and if the film is successful, two more sequels are planned as well.