NEW DELHI: He may have wowed film critics with his performances over the years, but Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn says his daughter Nysa is his biggest critic.

Talking to UNI, Ajay, who will be soon seen in Rajkumar Gupta's 'Raid', said ''At my home, my daughter is my biggest critic, more than even my wife Kajol. She is totally frank about my movies and tells me what she really feels."

Talking about the flick, which hits cinema screens worldwide on March 16, Ajay said it is a film about real events - a raid that was carried out in the 80s.

''When I heard the script, I was told that the story is based on real events, due to which I said yes to it. I really liked the story of the movie,'' he said.

Asked about his character, he says, ''I play the character of Amey Patnaik, who is an income tax officer. This film revolves around a big raid that was carried out in the 80s.''

Asked if he had ever been raided by the income tax authorities, the actor said, ''Yes, once I was also raided. It was perhaps in 90s. I was not in the city, and was shooting somewhere for a movie. The raid went on for about two days but the officials did not find anything.''

Ajay is all praise for director of the film Rajkumar Gupta. "He is a very simple person. However, he has done a lot of good work. Rajkumar Gupta 's sense of directiion is very good,''the actor said.

On the changes that he feels that have happened in the audience tastes over the years, Ajay said, '' I think one thing tbat has changed is the star system. Thing are no longer the same as they were before. We were lucky that our fans were very loyal, and continue to support us. However, nowadays the viewers are very choosy about the movies they want to see. Today, the audience only watch those films in cinema halls that they really want to watch.''

Asked as to when can one expect the next films in the 'Singham'and 'Golmaal'series, Ajay said, ''I am sure the story of next edition of both films will be ready soon. Currently, we are just waiting for a good script. Work to come up with a good script is going on."

Written by Ritesh Shah, 'Raid' features Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. It also features Saanand Verma and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. It is about a real-life story of IT officer Amay Patnaik, who carried out a raid on the premises of Rameshwar 'Rajaji' Singh (Saurabh Shukla).