MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla has unveiled "Hold on", a song inspired by people who have faced adversity in relationships but retained their faith in trust and love.



She has maintained her electro-pop vibe in the track.



"‘Hold On' is a song inspired by individuals who have gone through adversity in relationships but upheld their faith in trust and love. Sometimes in life, we are often faced with hard decisions such as holding onto relationships that no longer serve us or entangling ourselves through those very relationships," she said in a statement.



"The concept for this track was coming straight from my gut," she added.



She had earlier released two singles -- "Livin' the life" and "Meant to be".