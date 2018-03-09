LOS ANGELES: "It" star Bill Skarsgard and "It Follows" star Maika Monroe are set to lead for "Villains", which will be directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen.

The story follows a pair of amateur criminals who, after breaking into a suburban home, stumble upon a dark secret and two sadistic homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out, reports variety.com.

Skarsgard is best known for his role as the infamous Pennywise in "It". He also starred in the Sundance breakthrough "Assassination Nation", directed by Sam Levinson.

Along with "It Follows", Monroe starred in Elijah Bynum's "Hot Summer Nights" alongside Timothee Chalamet and will next be seen in "The Widow" alongside Chloe Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert.