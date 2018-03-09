LOS ANGELES: David Chase, the creator of HBO's "The Sopranos", is planning a prequel to the hit series.

New Line has bought the script of the prequel, which has a working title of "The Many Saints of Newark".

It has been written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, who has also written for "The Sopranos" in the past.

It will be set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians were adversaries, reported Variety.

"David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the 'Soprano' universe in a feature film," Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said.

The hit HBO series, headlined by James Gandolfini, ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys.

Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steve Schirripa, and Tony Sirico also starred in the show.