Demi Lovato in the music video for 'I Believe' | YouTube

LOS ANGELES: Singer Demi Lovato and DJ khaled have joined hands for the video of a song titled "I Believe".

The two musicians unveiled the visuals on March 7, hours after teasing it on "Good Morning America". The track serves as the soundtrack to "A Wrinkle in Time", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The music video opens with Lovato donning a red gown while belting out the song against a backdrop of lush grass and blue skies.

Khaled appears towards the end of the clip, singing in a field. Lovato is seen beside the record producer, adding harmonization.

Besides Lovato and Khaled, the soundtrack album to the Disney film features songs by Sia Furler, Kehlani and Chloe x Halle.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, "A Wrinkle in Time" is an epic adventure which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love.

