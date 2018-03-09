LOS ANGELES: Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez need "some time away" from each other.

"They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up'. However, they have been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed," a source told eonline.com.

"They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other," the source added.

Since the on-and-off pair got back together late last year, they have gone on trips together to Mexico, Jamaica, Seattle and Laguna Beach.

Another source said Gomez, who is currently in New York, hasn't seen Bieber since the day before his birthday, which was on March 1.

A third source said the two have been "having issues" in their newly rekindled romance.

"They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye-to-eye on things," said the insider.

The source said Gomez has been trying to "mend" things with her mother Mandy Teefey and the fact that she is reportedly "not happy" about her daughter's reconciled relationship has been a continued struggle for the "Wolves" hitmaker.

"Things are not amazing between them," the source added.