LOS ANGELES: "Blade Runner 2049" actor Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to star in the new "Terminator" film.

If finalised, the 30-year-old star will join Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the latest instalment of the series, which will be helmed by "Deadpool" director Tim Miller.

The film, which will be a direct sequel to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day", will be produced by James Cameron and David Ellison, reported Variety.

Schwarzenegger will reprise his role of cyborg T-800 while Hamilton will be making a comeback to series with her character Sarah Connor.

The movie is scheduled to be released on July 26 next year.

Schwarzenegger had recently said that on the project will start in June this year.