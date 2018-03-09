LOS ANGELES: USA Network has given a series order to "Suits" spinoff which will star Gina Torres in the lead.

The new show will centre around Torres character Jessica Pearson, a powerhouse lawyer as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics, the studio said in a press release.

The spinoff will be executive produced and written by "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh along with executive producer and showrunner Daniel Arkin.

Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein will also serve as executive producers, along with Torres.

"It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on 'Suits' for six years.

Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again," said Korsh.