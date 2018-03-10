LOS ANGELES: Actor Leven Rambin has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming Motley Crue biopic "The Dirt." Machine Gun Kelly is currently on board to play Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth will play Nikki Sixx and Daniel Webber will play Vince Neil, reported Variety.

Jeff Tremaine is directing the project from a script by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos.

Based on the 2001 autobiography "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band," the film follows the band's rise during the '80s "hair band" rock scene on the Sunset Strip and pulls no punches as it dives into the group's highs and lows along the way.

Motley Crue played its final concert on New Year's Eve in 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The band was formed in LA and released its first album, 'Too Fast for Love,' in 1981.

Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing the project, along with members of Motley Crue.