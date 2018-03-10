LOS ANGELES: Robert Downey Jr has said after working together for over a decade "The Avengers" team feels more like a family.

The 52-year-old actor, who plays Iron Man/ Tony Stark in the hit Marvel movies, said the cast and crew are looking forward to the forthcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" as they have gone all out together.

"We're going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, 'Oh, but if we do that, that's very, very definitive'.

Well, great, let's get definitive for a change! "We're like a family now.

Ten years later, we're hanging out and having lunch, and kind of wondering when the draft is going to come in.

Which one of us bites it and when?" Downey Jr told EW.

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo also are a part of "The Avengers" films.

"Avengers: Infinity War" releases this year, with its as-yet-untitled sequel arriving next year.