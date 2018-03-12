LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" actor Charlie Heaton says that his being detained over alleged drug possession made him feel "very awful".

Five months after Heaton was denied entry into the US for alleged drug possession, causing him to miss the season two premiere of his hit Netflix show "Stranger Things", he is opening up about the incident, reports people.com.

"It was awful. It was just awful," the 24-year-old actor told Flaunt Magazine of both the media attention that followed his detainment, and being sent back to UK where he's from.

"It was hard. Everything happened so fast, and I hadn't come to terms with the fact that I was famous. When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life... you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden it becomes a very big story and it gets really blown out of proportion," he added.

Heaton was at Los Angeles International Airport in October last year when he was detained for alleged cocaine possession.

