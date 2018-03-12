LOS ANGELES: Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of late singer Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested for domestic violence battery on Saturday in Florida.

Eonline.com confirmed the news and said that this is the second time in less than a year that the 29-year-old has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office's website, Gordon was arrested on one charge of "battery-touch or strike".

Gordon was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, reports eonline.com.

In 2016, Gordon was found "legally responsible" for the death of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's only daughter in 2016 after failing to appear at the wrongful death civil lawsuit hearings.

According to documents obtained by eonline.com, the arrest report states that Gordon alleges that his girlfriend refused to leave his home after she threw a bottle at him and ripped his shirt. He says she attacked him for no reason and that she's "crazy."

However, Gordon's girlfriend alleges in the report that she picked up Gordon from a bar and that he struck her on the right side of the face several times. In the report, she claimed that Gordon pulled her hair and said he was going to make her crash the car. She also claims that once the couple got home they got into another verbal argument.

Gordon claims to have received a cut on his thumb during the argument.

According to doctors, the arresting officer says he saw visible marks (a swollen lip with dried blood) on the alleged victim and placed Gordon under arrest despite the woman refusing to press charges.

Following the arrest news, Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC, counsel to Bobby Brown, gave eonline.com a statement on Sunday,

"We have been informed that Nick Gordon was arrested for domestic violence of Laura Leal in Florida yesterday."

"We would like to speak with Ms. Leal and offer her services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, a not-for-profit organisation designed to assist women who have been victims of domestic violence," the statement read.

In June 2017, Gordon was arrested on two charges, one for domestic violence battery and the other for kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult in Florida.

According to the booking sheet, Gordon was taken into custody and booked in Sanford, Florida.

Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 at age of 22 after being in a coma for months. She was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub in a Georgia home she shared with Gordon, whom she'd referred to as her "husband" on several occasions. Their relationship initially made headlines since Brown's mother had helped raise Gordon and the two had grown up together.

He denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime in her death, but the case has never been closed. Her estate later filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against him.

Brown was Houston's only child. The iconic pop star died at age 48 in 2012.

