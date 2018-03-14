Still from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' | Youtube screengrab

LOS ANGELES: The trailer to the sequel of "Fantastic Beasts" is a treat for "Harry Potter" fans.

While actor Jude Law fills the shoes of the character of the Hogwarts school headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne returns as the charmingly clumsy Newt Scamander.

Warner Bros cast a spell on Harry Potter fans on Tuesday night with the release of the first trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", reports variety.com.

The trailer hints that Scamander is acting under orders from Dumbledore to head to Paris, but as the future-Hogwarts headmaster notes, Scamander isn't one for taking orders well.

The David Yates film follows Dumbledore and Scamander, his former student, as they join forces to recapture an escaped Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, who is on a mission to dominate all non-magical people with the help of his pureblood wizard followers.

"I can't move against Grindelwald. It has to be you," Dumbledore tells Scamander in the clip.

The trailer debuted amid a casting controversy surrounding Depp, who was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in court filings.

In the past, J.K. Rowling, the "Harry Potter" author who wrote the screenplays for both the "Fantastic Beasts" movies, defended the decision to cast Depp on Twitter, citing both Heard's and Depp's desire to move on.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" marks Yates' fifth foray into the Wizarding World.

He has directed the last four movies in the original "Harry Potter" franchise, as well as the first "Fantastic Beasts" instalment. He is set to direct the remaining three movies rounding out the "Fantastic Beasts" saga, with Rowling as a screenwriter.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is scheduled to release in November.