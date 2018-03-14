LOS ANGELES: Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have called it quits.



The former One Direction band member and Hadid announced their break up on Tuesday. They dated for more than two years.



"ZiGi", as the former couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split, reports cnn.com.



"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time," Zayn said.



Hadid implied the split was amicable.



Speculation that the two had become a couple began when Hadid starred in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" video in early 2016.

The two did not make their relationship public until they walked the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala.



Months ago, Zayn got a tattoo of his now ex-girlfriend's eyes on his chest.



This is not the first high-profile break up for them.



Hadid split from singer Joe Jonas in 2015, and the same year, Zayn parted ways with Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.



"As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be," Hadid said in her post.



Zayn no longer follows Hadid on Instagram.