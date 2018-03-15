NEW DELHI: Fans have been pouring in congratulatory and cheering messages to make the occasion of six years of sobriety for American singer-songwriter-actress, Demi Lovato.

Fans have been sharing their messages with the hashtag #CongratsOn6YearsDemi

A fan wrote, “We are so incredibly proud of you!!! #CongratsOn6YearsDemi”.

Another fan tweeted, “I cannot fathom the words to express how honoured I feel to have been able to watch you grow as an artist and as an individual, and to grow with you. Congratulations, beautiful soul! I love you. @ddlovato ??#CongratsOn6YearsDemi”.

“After watching simply complicated, im so happy that you got sober & im so proud that you never gave up, it’s been incredible to see, i love you so much ????????”, wrote another fan.

A tweet read, “#CongratsOn6YearsDemi ?? @ddlovato Thank you for inspiring so many people around the world, and touching us with your music, spirit and journey. You've given so many people hope and faith in a better life. Love you ??”.

One tweeted, “LOOK AT HOW FAR YOU’VE COME. IM SO PROUD OF YOU!!! You are truly living your best life now and I’m so excited for whatever is next. KEEP SLAYING ?? #CongratsOn6YearsDemi”.

The 25-year-old singer has been very open about her past experience with substance abuse. She reached the milestone on her ongoing sobriety journey on March 14.

The actress had shared the news of Twitter with a message of hope to anyone who is struggling. She wrote, “Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible”.