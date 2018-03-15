LOS ANGELES: Actress Kristen Stewart is on board to essay Jean Seberg in the independent political thriller "Against All Enemies".



The film also features Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney. The shooting is expected to start in the summer, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



Benedict Andrews is directing it from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.



The story is on attempts by the FBI to discredit Seberg through its Cointelpro programme in retaliation for her support to the Black Panther Party. Those efforts included creating a false story in 1970 that the child Seberg was carrying was not fathered by her husband, but by a member of the Black Panther Party.

